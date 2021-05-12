PODCAST | E-governance and digital transformation must be spearheaded by government, says Estonian president

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the benefits of e-government and e-residency in Estonia. Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Formerly part of the Soviet Union, Estonia is a northern European country that has risen to become a formidable force in the digital world, both in the public and private sectors. It has the highest number of technology start-ups per capita of any European country, having bred companies such as video communication service Skype and e-hailing platform Bolt (formerly Taxify).

Kaljulaid, an advocate of digitalisation, says 99% of government services are available online, a sign that the country’s digital transformation, which started more than two decades ago, has come a long way.



