KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Let's give digital nomads a place to hang their dongles

One shining beacon in the general miasma of 2020 has been the widespread adoption of remote working. I’ve said it before and will continue beating that drum: we’ve had the capability to support remote work for ages, but an old-fashioned view of “managing workers” — rather than the state of technology — has been holding us back. Turns out, when we all had to stay away from the office, miraculously we could, and the world did not fall apart. This is the one lesson I hope we take along after the current iteration of end times.

But we could take this lesson even further, opening up the country to an interesting subset of workers: digital nomads. This rather esoteric-sounding category is really just “location-independent workers” such as freelancers and the self-employed, creatives and independent consultants. They can work from anywhere with a reliable internet connection, and do.