WATCH: Bold business proposal to tackle digital skills challenge

One thing Covid-19 has done is shine a spotlight on the pre-existing digital skills crisis in SA and, indeed, around the developing world.

A recent Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development paper analysed job postings among member countries and found a sharp increase in the demand for certain digital skills ushered in by the pandemic.

SA’s “Silicon Valley” in Cape Town has more than 450 tech firms and employs more than 40,000 people, but, in the main, the skills development levy and other initiatives have proven unsuccessful in producing sufficient future work-ready skills at scale.

Michael Avery spoke to Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and CEO of Clickatell and chair of Simodisa; and Vukani Mngxati, CEO for Accenture in Africa, about a bold, new, collaborative idea born out of Simodisa, to turn the skills crisis into an opportunity to make dents in youth unemployment at scale.