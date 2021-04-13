Appeal court throws out Jacob Zuma’s plea against costs order
Former president has to pay back his legal fees as ordered by the high court
13 April 2021 - 15:00
UPDATED 13 April 2021 - 22:10
Former president Jacob Zuma suffered yet another legal blow on Tuesday, losing his appeal against an order requiring him to repay legal costs in his corruption trial that have since ballooned to at least R25m.
The costs relate to the charges against Zuma in the arms deal matter. The Supreme Court of Appeal threw out his appeal against a judgment that ruled he must repay the state for his legal costs dating back from 2005...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now