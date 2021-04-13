National Appeal court throws out Jacob Zuma’s plea against costs order Former president has to pay back his legal fees as ordered by the high court BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma suffered yet another legal blow on Tuesday, losing his appeal against an order requiring him to repay legal costs in his corruption trial that have since ballooned to at least R25m.

The costs relate to the charges against Zuma in the arms deal matter. The Supreme Court of Appeal threw out his appeal against a judgment that ruled he must repay the state for his legal costs dating back from 2005...