POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa to set out the government’s agenda for the year
President is expected to unveil plans on economic reforms and vaccine rollout in his state of the nation address
07 February 2021 - 17:12
All eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday when he delivers his state of the nation address, with business keen to hear what he has to say about the implementation of long-awaited structural economic reforms and how the government plans to revive a Covid-devastated economy.
Another critical event will be the weekend meeting of the ANC national executive committee (NEC), which will be discussing the party’s policy on officials stepping aside if they are facing charges of serious crimes such as corruption...
