National SIU calls for legislative reform to protect state from tender corruption The SIU is probing R13.3bn worth of contracts relating to the procurement of Covid-19 PPE

The government should consider reforming the law to protect the state from tender corruption, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head advocate Andy Mothibi said on Friday.

The unit recommended that legislative amendments be considered to provide for safeguards when state institutions “are to contract with domestic prominent [and] influential persons” and their immediate families, as well as entities in which they have an interest or are beneficial owners of...