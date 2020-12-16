Politics Ace Magashule to remain ANC secretary-general, for now BL PREMIUM

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule won’t be forced to step down from his position before the end of 2020 despite the governing party’s integrity commission recommending he does so immediately.

Magashule, who is facing corruption charges relating to a contract to identify homes with asbestos roofs in the Free State, met the commission, made up of party elders, on Saturday after voluntarily offering to appear before it. ..