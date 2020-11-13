National Ace Magashule out on R200,000 bail and gets support from some ANC members The NPA says investigations into the asbestos matter are complete and that matter will be transferred to the high court BL PREMIUM

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been released on R200,000 after his first appearance in a Bloemfontein court on corruption charges.

Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday, after handing himself over to police in the morning, on charges linked to a R255m asbestos contract signed during his tenure as Free State premier.