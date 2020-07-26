Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Nelson Mandela Bay faces deadline to avoid being placed under administration BL PREMIUM

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro council has until Friday to provide a motivation to Xolile Nqatha, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC in the Eastern Cape, why it should not be placed under administration.

The metro could become the third to be placed under administration, after the Tshwane council was dissolved and Mangaung placed under financial administration.