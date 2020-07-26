POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Nelson Mandela Bay faces deadline to avoid being placed under administration
26 July 2020 - 16:08
The Nelson Mandela Bay metro council has until Friday to provide a motivation to Xolile Nqatha, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC in the Eastern Cape, why it should not be placed under administration.
The metro could become the third to be placed under administration, after the Tshwane council was dissolved and Mangaung placed under financial administration.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now