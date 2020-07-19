Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Lockdown rules could be clarified this week BL PREMIUM

The government is expected to provide more updates on lockdown measures in the coming week, amid growing calls by teacher unions for schools to be closed.

Unions, including the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa), met basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Friday to evaluate the preparedness of the school system to continue operating amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Motshekga could make an announcement on the matter this week.