Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The excruciating public death of Ramaphoria Every single problem Cyril Ramaphosa inherited remains more or less in the exact same state as when they were first handed over to him BL PREMIUM

Here is a sentence from an April 2019 letter to the editor (https://www.iol.co.za/thepost/letter-vote-for-ramaphosa-to-save-the-country-22002856), just ahead of the national elections and which perfectly captures the spirit of “Ramaphoria” at the time: “I submit that a vote for Ramaphosa is not a vote for the old ANC that we know. It is the new dawn ANC of President Ramaphosa.”

The patriotic zeal fairly radiated off the page.