Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: My appetite is spoilt Dear reader, I'm not sure when I'll be able to relax enough to go on a dinner outing while also presenting you with a full review

I visited a restaurant this weekend, days after many establishments reopened their doors for eat-in patrons for the first time in months. It had taken a lot of introspection for me to venture out. When the first restaurants reopened, I drove to Sandton City.

The parking lot was virtually empty and the lighting made it look like a scene from a Stephen King movie.