POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA to propose mechanism to monitor Covid-19 relief funds

The DA will on Monday present its proposal for a “dedicated oversight mechanism” to monitor the distribution of Covid-19 relief funds and prevent corruption.

In April President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500bn social and economic package to keep SA’s struggling economy going during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Previous localised disasters have seen resources siphoned off for illicit purposes, through illegitimate procurement practices, undue cost escalation and direct theft,” the DA said.

“Following the country’s downgrade to junk and the economic devastation resultant from the Covid-19 lockdown, we need to ensure that every single cent meant for relief is directed towards its intended purpose.”

Ramaphosa has said his administration will keep “a hawk’s eye” on how the money is going to be spent, and that he had already spoken to auditor-general Kimi Makwethu to put systems in place “so that money doesn't end up in people's pockets”.

The president has said he did not want to hear of a request to establish a Covid-19 commission after the pandemic is over.

On Sunday parliament said the deep cleaning of the National Assembly chamber will start on Monday, followed by another round of sanitising the precinct on Wednesday ahead of a plenary that day when ministers will reply to questions by MPs. It said walk-through sanitising booths at all three entrances of parliament have been installed.

Several parliamentary committees will hold virtual meetings this week.

The Treasury and the department of public enterprises are set to brief the standing committee on appropriations on Wednesday on the financial challenges that face power utility Eskom and embattled state-owned airlines SAA and SA Express.

Eskom is battling with an estimated R450bn debt and SAA about R12.7bn, while SA Express owes creditors more than R2bn. SAA was placed in business rescue in December, while SA Express was placed under provisional liquidation at the high court in Johannesburg on April 29 after its business rescue practitioners, Phahlani Mkhombo and Daniel Terblanche, argued that it had no prospect of survival.

The final liquidation hearing is expected to take place on June 9. The airline told its employees recently that they will not be paid and that they must not return to work, as their contracts of employment were suspended due to the provisional liquidation.

On Thursday the ministry of health will update a joint meeting of the portfolio committee on health and the select committee on health and social services on Covid-19, among other things.