POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parliament to debate Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first state of the nation address in the sixth administration will be scrutinised in parliament this week.

MPs will spend nine hours on Tuesday debating the speech, which Ramaphosa delivered last week.

The president promised expansive public spending and a commitment to the prudent management of public finances. He also outlined an extensive programme for the next five years.

Ramaphosa said Eskom would sooner than expected get a portion of the R230bn in support from government, promised at the time of the budget. This is to alleviate its financial crisis and enable it to finalise its annual financial statements in the next few weeks. Without additional support the utility is not a going concern.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa will have an opportunity to respond to issues raised in the debate.

The National Assembly will hold its first ordinary plenary sitting on Wednesday, when it is expected to elect house chairs and members of the Pan-African Parliament, and designate members to serve on the Southern African Development Community’s parliamentary forum and the Judicial Services Commission and the Magistrates Commission.

The ANC will nominate Cedric Frolick as chairs. This after former minister Nomvula Mokonyane withdrew as an MP last month. The party had originally planned to nominate her for the position.

The National Council of Provinces will on Wednesday elect its house and committee chairs.