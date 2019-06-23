New justice minister Ronald Lamola vows NPA will follow the money

The role of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is not something that is subject to his feelings, but comes from the constitution, according to new justice minister Ronald Lamola.

“[The NPA] won’t be defined by my feelings and how I view it. The constitution is clear, the NPA Act is clear: they must do their job without fear or favour to anyone,” Lamola told Business Day after the state of the nation address last week. He was appointed minister of justice & constitutional development late in May.

Lamola’s stance on the independence of the NPA is important, given that the prosecuting authority has for years been seen to be open to political abuse.

Restoring the integrity of the NPA has become one of the key objectives of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration.

Ramaphosa on Thursday said measures aimed at strengthening the NPA, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the SA Revenue Service and state security were achieving important results.

He also announced further details, including that national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi has been asked to “develop a plan to significantly increase the capacity and effectiveness of the NPA, including to ensure effective asset forfeiture”.

Lamola said the department is giving the NPA support to mitigate the budgetary constraints it faces, including “huge vacancy rates”, and ensuring that the prosecuting authority functions effectively without having to wait for the next budget cycle.