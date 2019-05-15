Western Cape ANC suspends treasurer over R1m donation from Iqbal Survé

Adendorf said the decision was taken following a meeting of the provincial working committee (PWC) on Wednesday. The meeting was convened to receive reports relating to the May 8 vote, funding, and deployments to the Western Cape legislature.

Adendorf said the PWC provincial working committee received a report that Gillion had failed to obey an instruction that Survé’s donation be returned to him. Gillion was “summarily suspended” and an investigation was subsequently instituted into how the R1m was disbursed to the ANC regions.

Magaxa said the decision to return the donation was in line with a resolution taken at the ANC’s elective conference in 2017 around corruption and the integrity of the ANC for party leaders to distance the movement from any form of donations that seemed to be questionable.

“We appreciate Dr Iqbal as a long-serving member of the ANC, he is one of us, but the reality is his name and his company are implicated in the looting of the PIC,” Magaxa was qouted as saying.

The R1m donation was to help transport Western Cape voters to polling stations. When he made the donation, Survé said he expected “absolutely nothing in return”. He is the executive chairperson of Independent Media, owner of The Star, Cape Times and The Mercury newspapers.

