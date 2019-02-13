Politics

WATCH: How SA Inc plans to address SA’s rampant youth unemployment

13 February 2019 - 11:45
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The fourth-quarter unemployment rate sits at 27.1%, still high, but a slight improvement from 27.5%.

Youth unemployment remains stubbornly high. In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Youth Employment Services (YES) programme to create 500,000 jobs in 2019 in response to the growing youth unemployment crisis. Netcare is one of the five anchor sponsor companies of the programme, and the company’s CEO, Richard Friedland, joined Business Day TV to discuss the YES initiative.

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland talks to Business Day TV about the Youth Employment Services initiative

Or listen to the full audio:

