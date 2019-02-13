WATCH: How SA Inc plans to address SA’s rampant youth unemployment

The fourth-quarter unemployment rate sits at 27.1%, still high, but a slight improvement from 27.5%.

Youth unemployment remains stubbornly high. In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Youth Employment Services (YES) programme to create 500,000 jobs in 2019 in response to the growing youth unemployment crisis. Netcare is one of the five anchor sponsor companies of the programme, and the company’s CEO, Richard Friedland, joined Business Day TV to discuss the YES initiative.