ANC to challenge Supra Mahumapelo ruling ‘in its entirety’

In a setback to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign to clean up the party ahead of elections, a court ordered the reinstatement of Supra Mahumapelo as leader of the ANC in the North West.

The former North West premier, who was removed as provincial leader after violent protests over service delivery shut hospitals across the province in the first half of 2018, is a close ally of Jacob Zuma.

He was also part of the group that held a meeting with Zuma at the Maharani Hotel in Durban in September 2018, where a plot

to unseat Ramaphosa was allegedly discussed.

On Wednesday, the high court in Johannesburg set aside the decision by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) to disband the ANC’s North West provincial executive committee (PEC) on August 31 2018 and replace it with a provincial task team.

Mahumapelo and four others, whose legal team included EFF national chair Dali Mpofu, approached the court in November 2018 in a bid to have the NEC’s decision to disband the provincial leadership overturned.

Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane found that this decision was "procedurally unfair" and breached the ANC’s constitution, as well as the constitutional rights of the applicants. She found that the decision to disband the PEC had been unlawful and set it aside.

The decision to appoint a provincial task team was also declared unlawful and set aside.