WATCH: This is why Numsa is rejecting the minimum wage bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the National Minimum Wage Bill, with the minimum wage figure set at R20 per hour. That translates to R3,500 per month.

The bill, which takes effect on January 1, has been rejected by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) as a “poverty” minimum wage. Dennis George, general secretary of union federation Fedusa joined Business Day TV to offer his perspective on the bill.