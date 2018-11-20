EFF threatens to remove Gordhan, like they did 'Zuma and Nene'
Hundreds of EFF supporters protested in the searing heat outside the state capture inquiry on Monday
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protested at the state capture inquiry on Monday promising to rid the country of “liars”, referring to ANC leaders.
The third largest party in parliament after the ANC and the DA, lived up to its promise, mounting a day-long protest gathering in Parktown, Johannesburg, where public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before the Zondo commission of inquiry on state capture.
Hundreds of EFF members in their red regalia were joined by lobby group Black Land First (BLF) in the searing heat to protest against Gordhan's appearance.
They demanded that Gordhan be fired as minister, saying they believed he was the enabler of state capture. The EFF chanted "o lemenemene wena Pravin", loosely translated as “you are a trickster, Pravin”.
The Economic Freedom Fighters staged a protest outside the state capture inquiry on Monday November 19 2018 against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan as he took the stand to give his evidence. The inquiry is held at Hill on Empire in Parktown.
The EFF is looking to win Gauteng in next year’s general election. Branding the ANC a corrupt party is part of its electioneering strategy in tightly contested provinces like Gauteng and North West.
Although the commission's proceedings continued unhindered, EFF leaders were on hand to address their followers.
Deputy president Floyd Shivambu said his party would liberate the country from "liars”.
“All leaders of the ANC are liars,” he said.
“Next year the ANC is not going to be in government in Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape. Nationally, it will be a miracle if they get above 50%,” Shivambu said.
Shivambu said Gordhan’s mandate as public enterprise minister is to destroy Eskom and SAA so that they can be privatised.
He alleged that Gordhan used the “spy tapes” that he had gathered through the alleged rogue unit atSars to blackmail Jacob Zuma and leverage the position of finance minister. This allegation was contained in parliamentary questions from the EFF to Gordhan which have not yet been responded to, he said.
Gordhan has previously denied those allegations.
The EFF has been instrumental in the removal of former president Jacob Zuma and former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.
The party has also accused Gordhan of lying about meeting with the Gupta family when he was asked about it in 2016. However, parliamentary records show that Gordhan had in fact admitted to meeting them when he was asked about it in parliament.
They also alleged that Gordhan was the one who mobilised the funds from “white monopoly capital” to fund the election campaign of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s national conference in Nasrec.
Thabiso Tebeila, an EFF supporter at the protest, said: “Pravin is chowing our money and he must resign immediately.”
The same sentiments were expressed by Shivambu as he vowed that the EFF would remove Gordhan the same way that they had removed Zuma and Nene.
