EFF threatens to remove Gordhan, like they did 'Zuma and Nene'

The EFF is looking to win Gauteng in next year’s general election. Branding the ANC a corrupt party is part of its electioneering strategy in tightly contested provinces like Gauteng and North West.

Although the commission's proceedings continued unhindered, EFF leaders were on hand to address their followers.

Deputy president Floyd Shivambu said his party would liberate the country from "liars”.

“All leaders of the ANC are liars,” he said.

“Next year the ANC is not going to be in government in Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape. Nationally, it will be a miracle if they get above 50%,” Shivambu said.

Shivambu said Gordhan’s mandate as public enterprise minister is to destroy Eskom and SAA so that they can be privatised.

He alleged that Gordhan used the “spy tapes” that he had gathered through the alleged rogue unit atSars to blackmail Jacob Zuma and leverage the position of finance minister. This allegation was contained in parliamentary questions from the EFF to Gordhan which have not yet been responded to, he said.

Gordhan has previously denied those allegations.

The EFF has been instrumental in the removal of former president Jacob Zuma and former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

The party has also accused Gordhan of lying about meeting with the Gupta family when he was asked about it in 2016. However, parliamentary records show that Gordhan had in fact admitted to meeting them when he was asked about it in parliament.