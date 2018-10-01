Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Employment of young people to be key focus at summit

Proposals are expected to include detailed projects and programmes, writes Linda Ensor

01 October 2018 - 05:03 Linda Ensor
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Image:

The long-awaited national jobs summit, which will bring together business, labour and the government on Thursday and Friday, is expected to come up with proposals on how to create jobs and address the unemployment crisis.

The proposals are expected to include detailed projects and programmes.

The various stakeholders — in particular those on the National Economic Development and Labour Council — have been working for months on the proposals they will take to the summit, which is part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to build a social compact.

The summit will look at what is needed to ensure that the economy grows and becomes more productive and attracts greater investment.

A key focus will be on youth unemployment.

The ANC’s national executive committee met at the weekend and is expected to hold a briefing on Monday on the outcomes.

An alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa — allegedly involving ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule — was due to be on the agenda. The Sunday Times revealed that Magashule and other ANC leaders met former president Jacob Zuma at a Durban hotel in September. Magushule insisted the meeting was about ANC organisational issues.

On Tuesday, the high court in Pretoria will decide whether or not to extend the commission of inquiry into state capture to 24 months, as head of the inquiry judge Raymond Zondo has requested.

The inquiry was meant to run for 180 days, calculated from March 1. The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution will no longer be opposing Zondo’s application. The council initially argued that a 24-month extension was not necessary and that 12 months would be sufficient.

The Zondo commission, meanwhile, will continue hearing testimony, with finance minister Nhlanhla Nene scheduled to appear on Wednesday. He is the only witness due to appear this week and is expected to deal with the procedure and reasons for his firing as finance minister by Zuma in December 2015.

Nene is also expected to deal with whether there was any outside interference in this process. He is likely to provide details of the Treasury’s opposition to the nuclear deal, which Zuma was so intent on concluding with the Russians, to explain why he was summarily removed from office.

The commission of inquiry into the SA Revenue Service will not sit this week. Clarity might be forthcoming over the next few days as to whether its chair, Judge Robert Nugent, has been able to comply with the requirement that he submit an interim report to Ramaphosa by September 30.

WATCH: The politics underpinning the stimulus plan

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the politics behind that stimulus package
Politics
5 days ago

Shock new poll shows that Julius Malema is eating Cyril Ramaphosa's lunch

According to an IRR survey, Julius Malema's party has doubled its support to 13% while the ANC has dropped from 62% to 52% - only just holding on to ...
Politics
5 days ago

Mmusi Maimane launches campaign with attack on 'tsotsi' government

The DA leader lambasted the ANC on Saturday for making corruption “the new normal” and failing to punish its perpetrators
Politics
8 days ago

Cosatu confirms its support for the ANC in the 2019 elections

However, the union federation says its post-election support for the ANC will not be unconditional
Politics
11 days ago

