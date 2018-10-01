POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Employment of young people to be key focus at summit

The ANC’s national executive committee met at the weekend and is expected to hold a briefing on Monday on the outcomes.

An alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa — allegedly involving ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule — was due to be on the agenda. The Sunday Times revealed that Magashule and other ANC leaders met former president Jacob Zuma at a Durban hotel in September. Magushule insisted the meeting was about ANC organisational issues.

On Tuesday, the high court in Pretoria will decide whether or not to extend the commission of inquiry into state capture to 24 months, as head of the inquiry judge Raymond Zondo has requested.

The inquiry was meant to run for 180 days, calculated from March 1. The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution will no longer be opposing Zondo’s application. The council initially argued that a 24-month extension was not necessary and that 12 months would be sufficient.

The Zondo commission, meanwhile, will continue hearing testimony, with finance minister Nhlanhla Nene scheduled to appear on Wednesday. He is the only witness due to appear this week and is expected to deal with the procedure and reasons for his firing as finance minister by Zuma in December 2015.

Nene is also expected to deal with whether there was any outside interference in this process. He is likely to provide details of the Treasury’s opposition to the nuclear deal, which Zuma was so intent on concluding with the Russians, to explain why he was summarily removed from office.

The commission of inquiry into the SA Revenue Service will not sit this week. Clarity might be forthcoming over the next few days as to whether its chair, Judge Robert Nugent, has been able to comply with the requirement that he submit an interim report to Ramaphosa by September 30.