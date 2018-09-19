Economy

News Leader

WATCH: CEOs vow to avoid retrenchments as far as possible

Nicky Newton-King is part of the CEO Initiative as CEO of the JSE, and she spoke to Business Day TV

19 September 2018 - 08:09 Business Day TV
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

The CEO initiative has committed itself to avoid job cuts as far as possible, on the request of President Cyril Ramaphosa, ahead of the jobs summit in October.  

In the meantime, the CEO initiative has proposed measures that could boost confidence in the economy.

Nicky Newton-King is part of the initiative as CEO of the JSE. She joined Business Day TV to discuss the group's position and what it means for business during this recessionary period.

