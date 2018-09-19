News Leader
WATCH: CEOs vow to avoid retrenchments as far as possible
Nicky Newton-King is part of the CEO Initiative as CEO of the JSE, and she spoke to Business Day TV
19 September 2018 - 08:09
The CEO initiative has committed itself to avoid job cuts as far as possible, on the request of President Cyril Ramaphosa, ahead of the jobs summit in October.
In the meantime, the CEO initiative has proposed measures that could boost confidence in the economy.
Nicky Newton-King is part of the initiative as CEO of the JSE. She joined Business Day TV to discuss the group's position and what it means for business during this recessionary period.
