Cyril Ramaphosa implores business to halt job cuts

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has implored the business community to implement a moratorium on job cuts resulting from the dire economic conditions in the country.

Addressing more than 2,000 delegates attending the Cosatu national congress in Midrand on Monday, Ramaphosa said unemployment had worsened because of state capture in state-owned enterprises and other public institutions as well as global events such as the trade wars and the decline of some emerging markets.

Cosatu has been calling for a moratorium to be enforced halting all retrenchments until the jobs summit scheduled for October has been convened when the country’s social partners will discuss solutions to the unemployment crisis.

Meanwhile, Cosatu deputy president Zingiswa Losi is expected to make history as the first woman to lead the federation when elected this week after incumbent president Sdumo Dlamini formally notified the congress of his intention not to stand for re-election. Losi’s nomination is uncontested.

According to the most recent data from Stats SA, 9.6-million people are without jobs.