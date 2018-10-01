Five items at the top of SA's agenda this week

A long-awaited jobs summit and Nhlanhla Nene's appearance at the Zondo commission on state capture are among the big events to watch.

Jobs summit: the long-awaited national jobs summit taking place on Thursday and Friday will grapple with ways to address SA's unemployment crisis, with a focus on youth employment. The summit has its work cut out, with the National Planning Commission saying in its latest report that the National Development Plan's goal on unemployment is impossible. Nhlanhla Nene at the Zondo commission: the airing of the state capture story continues on Wednesday with Nene's account of how former president Jacob Zuma axed him as finance minister. His testimony is expected to include details of how Treasury was pressured to approve a nuclear deal with Russia. Extension for the Zondo commission: The high court rules on Tuesday on Judge Raymond Zondo's request to extend the commission on state capture to 24 months, from six months. Plot against the president: the ANC national executive committee is expected to hold a briefing on Monday on its weekend meeting, where the agenda included an alleged plot by senior ANC leaders said to include secretary-general Ace Magashule, to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader. Manufacturing health: the Absa manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for September is due on Monday. A small rebound is hoped for, after a shock plunge in August.

