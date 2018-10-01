Politics

Five items at the top of SA's agenda this week

A long-awaited jobs summit and Nhlanhla Nene's appearance at the Zondo commission on state capture are among the big events to watch

01 October 2018 - 07:08
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

A long-awaited jobs summit and Nhlanhla Nene's appearance at the Zondo commission on state capture are among the big events to watch.

  1. Jobs summit: the long-awaited national jobs summit taking place on Thursday and Friday will grapple with ways to address SA's unemployment crisis, with a focus on youth employment. The summit has its work cut out, with the National Planning Commission saying in its latest report that the National Development Plan's goal on unemployment is impossible
  2. Nhlanhla Nene at the Zondo commission: the airing of the state capture story continues on Wednesday with Nene's account of how former president Jacob Zuma axed him as finance minister. His testimony is expected to include details of how Treasury was pressured to approve a nuclear deal with Russia.
  3. Extension for the Zondo commission: The high court rules on Tuesday on Judge Raymond Zondo's request to extend the commission on state capture to 24 months, from six months. 
  4. Plot against the president: the ANC national executive committee is expected to hold a briefing on Monday on its weekend meeting, where the agenda included an alleged plot by senior ANC leaders said to include secretary-general Ace Magashule, to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader.
  5. Manufacturing health: the Absa manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for September is due on Monday. A small rebound is hoped for, after a shock plunge in August.

For more on these, see the Economic Week Ahead and the Political Week Ahead.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Employment of young people to be key focus at summit

Proposals are expected to include detailed projects and programmes, writes Linda Ensor
Politics
6 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: President’s forum carries hopes for a jobs solution

Cyril Ramaphosa’s jobs summit will dominate events this week, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MCEBISI JONAS: This is what we must do to stop ...
Politics
2.
Five items at the top of SA's agenda this week
Politics
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Donald Trump's global agenda is ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Employment of young people ...
Politics
5.
Ace Magashule wants to sing at Zondo commission
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.