DA’s Gavin Davis leaves amid rumours of discontent

Senior DA MP Gavin Davis has dismissed suggestions that his decision to relinquish his seat in parliament is an indication of growing unhappiness with the direction the DA is taking under Mmusi Maimane’s leadership.

Davis announced his resignation as a representative of the party in parliament on Thursday to take up a position in the private sector. He will be the new CEO of Resolve Communications, a Cape Town-based PR firm headed by former DA leader Tony Leon.

There has been growing speculation in recent months that some party members are planning to form a breakaway "true liberal party", amid tensions over race, transformation and other key policy matters.

Two DA MPs, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was growing unhappiness with Maimane’s leadership, particularly the handling of the Patricia De Lille matter — although it has since been resolved — and key policy matters such as its stance on black economic empowerment.

They said there were also concerns the party may struggle to challenge a weakened ANC.

"Not at all," Davis said, responding to questions whether his decision to step down was an indication of the unhappiness with Maimane’s leadership. "I have been offered an exciting career opportunity and I am ready to move into the next phase of my life."