KwaZulu-Natal MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube sues DA’s Zwakele Mncwango over corruption claims

The DA said the other allegation of corruption against Dube-Ncube was related to Mthonjaneni municipality in Melmoth‚ where the party had evidence that Regulation 32 was used in the appointment of Brand Partners for a series of contracts and other related services worth R8.2m.

The DA gave Mchunu seven days to respond to its call for Dube-Ncube’s suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

Dube-Ncube hit back with a lawyer’s letter on July 20‚ asking Mncwango to "unconditionally withdraw and apologise for the defamatory allegations", failing which "our client would have no alternative but to take such further action as she deems appropriate".

Dube-Ncube’s lawyers, PKX Attorneys, said Mncwango’s statement falsely alleged that she was involved in corrupt activities, when municipalities were a separate sphere of government and she was not responsible for, nor controlled, the awarding of municipal tenders.

The lawyers said the two municipalities had confirmed that Brand Partners was appointed in accordance with regulation 32 of the municipal chain management regulations of 2005.

The lawyer’s letter was followed by a R1.5m lawsuit for defamation against Mncwango, filed by Brand Partners on July 31 in the Durban High Court.

In the combined summons‚ the company said Mncwango’s statements were "wrongful and defamatory" and made with the intention to "injure its reputation".

"Apart from the defamatory meaning of the statements made by the defendant‚ the statements carried the additional sting that the plaintiff is not a law-abiding business entity and is involved in corruption and unlawful business activities‚" said the company.

The company said as result of Mncwango’s statement, it had suffered damage to its reputation and standing in the community to the amount of R1.5m.

Francois Rodgers, a DA member of the provincial legislature and the party’s spokesperson on finance, said the party would defend against both actions by Dube-Ncube and Brand Partners, and ensure any alleged irregularities were thoroughly scrutinised.

"This process would also go some way in interrogating the business relationship that Brand Partners has built with local government and the related awarding of substantial tenders‚" he said.