ANC councilors who voted with the DA to sack their own mayor in Kimberley‚ in the Northern Cape‚ are in hot water as the party has threatened to institute disciplinary action against them.

The party’s provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga said the "rebel" councilors would be summarily suspended.

On Wednesday‚ a DA motion of no confidence in Sol Plaatje municipality mayor Mangaliso Matika succeeded. Matika was replaced by Pule Thabane‚ another ANC councilor‚ following protests demanding Matika’s removal.

"As for the ANC councilors that collaborated with the opposition‚ the ANC constitution dictates that they must summarily be suspended and subjected to a disciplinary process‚" said Ngxanga. "These comrades will now be subjected to the ANC constitutional processes. ANC councilors are cautioned against voting with the opposition."

Ngxanga said it was hypocritical of the DA to want members of the ANC to vote with them when they don’t allow their members to vote with other parties.

In statement late on Wednesday‚ Ngxanga said the council meeting that voted the mayor out was illegal and the party would approach the court to set aside its outcome, adding, "This is a desperate attempt by the DA to take over the governance of the city through a coup d’état."