During the same documentary‚ Bernadette Hall‚ a Fochville farmer‚ said she believed there is genocide of white people.

However‚ various research organisations have debunked the claims of white genocide‚ and AgriSA recently said farm murders, which are regularly linked to genocide claims, were at their lowest level in 19 years. Hall said that if her land was taken away she would "fight tooth and nail" as it had been legally bought. "This is my country as much as everybody else’s," she said.

In an attempt to give clarity about expropriation of land without compensation‚ Malema said: "The state owns the land and then it gives it you on a long lease. In that way everyone else will have access to the land."

During the documentary‚ which was released at the weekend‚ Malema slammed claims that there was genocide of white people‚ labelling them cry babies‚ attention seekers and alarmists. He made reference to various cases in which black farmers were killed‚ saying that it would be an injustice to label the deaths as genocide against black people.