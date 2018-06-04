Dali Mpofu says DA is using ‘even more unlawful’ means to remove Patricia de Lille

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s counsel has accused the DA of being so desperate to remove her from her position that it resorted to fraudulent means.

Advocate Dali Mpofu told a full bench of the High Court in Cape Town on Monday that the party had tried to get rid of De Lille through illegal means, and when that failed‚ it concocted an "even more unlawful" alternative to fast-track the axing.

De Lille is challenging the constitutionality of the DA’s cession clause that the party relied on to fire her in May. Her assertion that she would resign from her position after clearing her name in an interview with radio host Eusebius McKaiser cost her her party membership.

"What they want to do is to remove her as a mayor‚" said Mpofu. "They don’t care if she is a [DA] member or not. They have gone to an illegal subterfuge. This is just a smokescreen that has been put before the court. I am sure there are worse members they are tolerating.