CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The unbearable heaviness of endings

'Jacob Zuma didn’t want his reign to end. Robert Mugabe hung on for 37 years. Endings can cause great anger'

EXTRACT

There are three conversations in this steamy café this morning: the benefits of hot yoga, also known as Bikram yoga; the taxi violence here in Cape Town that has meant a stay-away en masse of domestic help; and the fate of beleaguered Cape Town mayor, Patricia De Lille.

Having just alighted from their cars, the women had obviously been listening to 702 talk show host Eusebius McKaiser’s interview with DA leader Musi Maimane.

It soon became a communal conversation across the small space with its round wooden tables and stripy black and white plastic chairs.

On the table for discussion was Maimane’s failure to illuminate the reason for the DA’s displeasure with De Lille, even after being given an open platform on radio to make the party’s case.