Maimane regrets keeping Zille

03 June 2018 - 09:08 RANJENI MUNUSAMY
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: SUPPLIED

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has admitted for the first time to difficulties in his relationship with Western Cape premier Helen Zille, saying she should have been removed from decision-making structures after she stepped down as party leader in May 2015.

Maimane said Zille, who enthusiastically backed him as her successor, would not return to any DA government positions after her term as premier ended next year.

Maimane said it was “untenable to keep your former leader and your current leader ... in the same structures, or in the same functions”, and Zille should have been given a “different role”.

“Being a party leader is like being a pilot, flying through turbulent waters. The last thing you need is the former pilot sitting in the jump seat trying to tell you what to do,” he said.

In a frank interview with the Sunday Times this week, Maimane spoke openly for the first time about the party’s internal battles, and admitted some of the DA’s mistakes, including the management of issues with Zille and Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times.

DA ‘not splitting’ as it heads for 2019 election

The party denies a report saying that a breakaway group of DA members angry at Maimane's leadership held secret meetings 
Politics
6 days ago

DA’s De Lille Waterloo

The Patricia de Lille saga will almost certainly affect the DA’s performance in coming elections
Features
17 days ago

TONY LEON: Spectre of past returns to haunt DA with race narrative about De Lille

The fiasco around the rapid ousting of Cape Town mayor Peter Marais 17 years ago also differs from the damaging drawn-out imbroglio
Opinion
18 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Like the ANC, the EFF and the DA have to face their demons

'As Julius Malema might say, the EFF didn't fall out of a lucky packet. But what eats away at parties is success'
Politics
19 days ago

