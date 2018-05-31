Politics

DA keeps its seats in three wards — but loses support in two Western Cape wards

31 May 2018 - 14:14 Claudi Mailovich
A group of Democratic Alliance supporters. Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY
The DA retained three wards in by-elections on Wednesday, but lost support in two wards in the Western Cape.

In the wards in the Saldanha Bay municipality and in the Oudtshoorn municipality, the margins with which the DA held support narrowed significantly.

Charleen van Nooi became the ward councillor in ward 3 in Saldanha Bay with a reduced margin of 52.82% of the votes cast, compared with 69.99% in the 2016 municipal elections.

Marcellis Theyse is the new councillor in ward 13 in Oudtshoorn. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 municipal elections, but with a reduced margin of 50.59% of the votes cast compared with 60.19% in the 2016 municipal elections, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Thursday.

The DA in the Western Cape has hit some turbulence as political fighting in the Cape Town metro has taken centre stage over the past few months, with the party attempting to remove Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille through multiple avenues.

However, in ward 10 in eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal, the DA increased its support. Terence Collins is now the ward councillor and the DA retained the seat with 94.23% of the votes cast, compared with 91.13% in the 2016 municipal elections.

The IFP also retained its seat in ward 7 in the Nkandla municipality and increased its support from 51.26% in the municipal elections in 2016 to 53.33% in Wednesday’s election.

Former president Jacob Zuma had campaigned for the ANC ahead of the elections in the municipality where he resides.

