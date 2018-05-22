ANC may bolster bill for land seizures without compensation

A bill that might pave the way for the government to seize land without compensation — which has been back and forth between the Presidency and Parliament for the past decade — has to be updated to bolster the principle, says an ANC transformation committee.

This could set the stage for a replay of clashes in the ANC that could undermine President Cyril Ramaphosa and affect market sentiment.

The ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee, briefing the media on Monday on the party’s land summit, said that it was recommending the inclusion of expropriation without compensation in the Expropriation Bill, as it believed that the Constitution allowed the government to do so.

The ANC is pushing ahead to address the land question, uncertainty over which has already caused investor and market jitters. The ANC partnering with the EFF in Parliament to vote through a motion supporting land expropriation without compensation in February caused the rand to weaken and intensified investor fear, centred on damage to property rights and the financial sector, as well as the effect it could have on agriculture, land values and food production.

