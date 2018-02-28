EFF fires warning shot at DA

The EFF will table a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, party leader Julius Malema says.

If the proposed motion succeeds it could deliver a severe blow to the DA-led coalitions in the major metros.

Malema described the motion as the EFF’s first "warning shot to the DA", saying that the DA had failed to meet the conditions for co-operation set by his party.

The EFF leadership has also indicated that if the ANC presents a credible candidate in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro the EFF will vote with the ANC.

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa said the ANC would support the EFF motion against Trollip.

After the 2016 local government polls, the DA entered into a coalition agreement with several parties, including the EFF,, which saw it take charge of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.