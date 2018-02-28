EFF fires warning shot at DA
The EFF will table a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, party leader Julius Malema says.
If the proposed motion succeeds it could deliver a severe blow to the DA-led coalitions in the major metros.
Malema described the motion as the EFF’s first "warning shot to the DA", saying that the DA had failed to meet the conditions for co-operation set by his party.
The EFF leadership has also indicated that if the ANC presents a credible candidate in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro the EFF will vote with the ANC.
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa said the ANC would support the EFF motion against Trollip.
After the 2016 local government polls, the DA entered into a coalition agreement with several parties, including the EFF,, which saw it take charge of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.
An official coalition was formed between the DA, the Congress of the People (COPE), the United Democratic Movement (UDM), the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Freedom Front Plus.
The EFF said that it would vote with the coalition on a point-by-point basis but that its support was not unconditional. The coalition does not need the EFF to govern in Nelson Mandela Bay, but the EFF’s support is crucial for the DA in Johannesburg and Tshwane.
Nelson Mandela Bay metro has 120 seats and 61 seats constitute a majority.
The DA has 57 seats, the ANC 50, the EFF six and the UDM two. The African Independent Congress, COPE, the ACDP, the Patriotic Alliance and the United Front of the Eastern Cape have one seat each. The DA has had a rough ride in the Nelson Mandela Bay council, where a rift between Trollip and former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani, of the UDM, threatened to undo the coalition.
Motions of no confidence have flown back and forth between the parties in the council, one of which resulted in the ousting of Bobani.
During the EFF-sponsored motion of expropriation without compensation on Tuesday in Parliament, Malema made it clear during his closing remarks that his party had set down certain conditions for the ANC and the DA to work with it.
"Some of those conditions were that [former president Jacob] Zuma must go, Die Stem must fall, one capital city, [a] Gupta commission and free education. And the ANC seems to be meeting all of the conditions.... The DA seems to not be meeting the conditions ... on why [it] should run the metros," said Malema.
