Politics

ANC branch secretary S’fiso Mlambo shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal

18 January 2018 - 12:22 Bongani Mthethwa
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

An ANC branch secretary believed to have been close to ousted KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu was gunned down on the north coast on Wednesday night.

ANC Musa Dladla regional secretary Tholi Gwala confirmed that S’fiso Mlambo‚ who was ward 13 branch secretary‚ was shot dead, but details around his murder were still sketchy.

"Yes‚ it’s true. We’re going to his home right now to get more information. He was shot dead last night [Wednesday]‚" said Gwala.

Mlambo is believed to have been close to Mchunu‚ who is also from the Musa Dladla region‚ the second-largest ANC region in the province after eThekwini‚ and was a secretary in ANC member of the provincial legislature (MPL) Bheki Ntuli’s branch.

On his Facebook page‚ his last post on Wednesday morning was: "Now is a time Cde Duduzani Zuma‚" without explaining further.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbhele said Mlambo was helping a neighbour with the delivery of building material in the rural Mabuyeni area near Empangeni, when an unknown person shot him in the back before fleeing.

After he had been shot‚ Mlambo tried to run away but fell and upon seeing that he had fallen down‚ the gunman returned and shot him in the head.

He was rushed to the Esikhawini clinic‚ where he later died.

Zweli Mkhize calls for ANC unity, but KZN isn’t giving him much support

He received just six nominations for the ANC presidency from his home province, but is saying all the right things
Politics
1 month ago

Moerane Commission told lack of qualifications at root of political killings

A former mayor says the killings are the result of a scramble for jobs as the state is the main employer, and puts the blame firmly at President ...
National
1 month ago

Slain councillor’s fiancée has no doubt his killing was a ‘political assassination’

The murder of Mduduzi Tshibase, who was shot in the chest four times in May, is one of several political killings being investigated by the Moerane ...
National
1 day ago

Tension between the SACP and ANC in Inchanga persists, after 2016 killings

Ethekwini municipality speaker William Mapena denies the municipality is punishing independent councillors
Politics
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
NEC review of Zuma’s future ‘cannot be avoided’
Politics
2.
JOHN GI CLARKE: 'The judiciary has granted ...
Politics
3.
Ramaphosa positions to take control, signals ...
Politics
4.
PETER BRUCE: Zuma is panicking as his cover-up ...
Politics
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The way is clear for Ramaphosa ...
Politics

Related Articles

Zweli Mkhize calls for ANC unity, but KZN isn’t giving him much support
Politics

Moerane Commission told lack of qualifications at root of political killings
National

Slain councillor’s fiancée has no doubt his killing was a ‘political ...
National

Tension between the SACP and ANC in Inchanga persists, after 2016 killings
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.