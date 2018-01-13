Politics

ANC ready for 2019 national elections, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa emphasises that the unity of the ANC is sacrosanct

13 January 2018 - 09:13 Claudine Mailovich
ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa at the East London City Hall during the ANC 106 birthday celebrations in the Eastern Cape. Picture: MASI LOSI
The ANC’s January 8 statement on Saturday will prove that the party is ready for the 2019 national elections, according to its president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is set to deliver the January 8 statement for the first time on Saturday, after he was elected ANC president in December. He addressed the party’s gala dinner on Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s statement.

Opposition parties have made it clear that their target in the 2019 national elections is to force the ANC below 50% of the vote. Ramaphosa’s win was, however, seen as a blow to the opposition’s plans for 2019.

Ramaphosa said in his address that he would not touch on too many of the same topics that would be raised in the January 8 statement.

