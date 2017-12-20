Politics

Zuma should now be answerable to Luthuli House, says commission

The commission on organisational renewal is worried about mismanagement now there are ‘two centres of power’, as well as the age of ANC Youth League members

BL PREMIUM
20 December 2017 - 16:15 Qaanitah Hunter

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.