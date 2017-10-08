Politics

EFF axes six Mogale City councillors for voting with ANC

The councillors have the right to appeal against the decision, but the expulsion takes immediate effect

08 October 2017 - 17:37
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has expelled six of its councillors in Mogale City on the West Rand for defying the organisation by voting for the ANC.

The resolution to expel the councillors was taken on Saturday by the EFF central command team following the outcome of a national disciplinary committee hearing.

The party said that on July 11 the six EFF councillors contravened the EFF decision not to attend the Mogale City budget vote council meeting in which the ANC needed its budget to be passed.

"These councillors not only helped for a council meeting quorum to be constituted‚ they also voted in favour of the proposed ANC budget.

"The organisation took exception to this conduct as it returned the public purse in the hands of the ANC. This is the same ANC that the people of Mogale City removed from the government following the 2016 local government elections outcomes. It is the same ANC that has been looting the public purse since 1994 to the exclusion and marginalisation of our people‚" the EFF said.

It added that the mandate not to vote with the ANC was "consistent with fighting corruption as reflected in our non-negotiable cardinal pillar number seven".

"Thus‚ these six councillors‚ namely Ms Nhlanhla Shilubane‚ Ms Nomonde Nkatu‚ Ms Lemogang Modisane‚ Mr Eric Baloyi‚ Mr Edward Motsitsi and Mr Simanga Mkhumbeni‚ essentially betrayed our revolutionary tenant. Accordingly‚ they have been expelled.

"As per the EFF’s code of conduct and revolutionary discipline‚ the sentences of suspension or expulsion must be confirmed by the CCT. The CCT has therefore essentially confirmed a sentence of expulsion as reached by the EFF National Disciplinary Committee‚" the EFF said.

It said however that the six EFF councillors had the right to appeal, but noted that the expulsion sentence was in "effect even when under appeal".

"The EFF will communicate with the Mogale City municipal manager so as to declare the six vacancies and so that the EFF can replace all the six councillors‚" the party said.

TimesLIVE

