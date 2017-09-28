IFP celebrates in KZN after retaining Ward 3 in by-election

The IFP celebrated on the streets of Glencoe in KwaZulu-Natal after retaining Ward 3 in a by-election in Endumeni local municipality, near Dundee.

The results of the hotly contested by-election were released by the Independent Electoral Commission on Thursday.

Pundits are already saying the recent Pietermaritzburg High Court decision, which nullified the ANC’s 2015 provincial conference and the provincial executive committee is starting to have an impact in the day-to-day running of the ANC in the province.

Other claims are that, unlike in the Nquthu local municipality by-elections earlier this year, the ANC did not send a high-powered delegation of leaders to campaign in Endumeni to win Ward 3.

On Wednesday, the ANC issued a terse message, merely urging voters in Ward 3 to come out in large numbers to vote to remove the IFP from running the municipality.

The IFP’s candidate Thabane Penuel Mlotshwa won the ward with 1,582 votes, pipping ANC’s Mathula Innocent Nkosi (1,308 votes), EFF candidate Vincent Mbuso Ntombela (111 votes), and the National Freedom Party’s Mfanafuthi Caiphus Ntsele with seven votes.

Endumeni’s Ward 3 became vacant when the IFP sacked its councillor, S Zitha, who it accused of accepting a bribe to collude with the ANC in working to undermine the IFP administration in the municipality. Had the IFP lost the ward, the ANC would have been able to run the municipality.

The IFP’s KwaZulu-Natal leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa, reiterated assertions by the party’s president, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, that they always knew that residents of Endumeni had an enduring trust in his party.

The ANC conceded defeat and congratulated the IFP for its win.