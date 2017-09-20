Had IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi not left the ANC Youth League‚ the bloodshed between the ANC and IFP in KwaZulu-Natal could have been avoided.

This was part of the hard-hitting testimony given by former KwaZulu-Natal premier and ex-ANC provincial chairman Senzo Mchunu at the Moerane Commission into political violence on Wednesday morning.

Mchunu said the violence in the mid-1980s to mid-1990s‚ which killed thousands‚ could also have been averted had more attention been paid, adding that Buthelezi could have been a central figure in preventing bloodshed in what became known as the "killing fields" of the Midlands.

"The fact of the matter is that there was blood and bodies in this province. The only way we could‚ perhaps‚ have avoided that would have been Inkosi Buthelezi admitting that‚ at one stage‚ having been part of the ANC — at some point he was a member of the Youth League of the ANC — perhaps admitting that he abandoned the revolutionary liberation movement for some reasons. Maybe he could have stayed within the liberation movement‚" said Mchunu.

TimesLIVE reached out to IFP national chairman Blessed Gwala for a response‚ who could not immediately comment.

Mchunu‚ who was ousted as premier in May 2016 after losing out at the now-nullified ANC provincial elective conference in 2015‚ also believes that better negotiations could have made a difference in dealing with the bloodshed.

"The crucial years we lost were 1978 to 1981. If there was space‚ time and a conducive environment‚ more discussions and more interaction at the highest level‚ if there was an anticipation of what lay ahead‚ this could have been avoided‚" he said.

Mchunu said the ANC had never viewed the IFP as its enemy. "We always looked beyond it. We looked at ourselves and IFP as victims of a state-driven kind of conflict and resultant tension and violence. And [the apartheid government] were doing this deliberately."

Mchunu said the proliferation of guns in KwaZulu-Natal allowed easy access to the tools of murder. At one stage, he had received information that seven tonnes of weapons had been delivered by the state to the province.

"I must further submit that at this period‚ at the close of the 1980s up to December 1996‚ there was a lot of proliferation of firearms and ammunition distribution‚" he said. "They were almost freely available. KwaZulu-Natal is the only province in the Republic of SA that ever received seven tonnes of arms and ammunition‚ at one stage‚ as information got made available to all of us," he said, "you would get terrified that there were firearms all over and that anyone could lay their hands on them."