Sdumo Dlamini downplays claims that Cyril Ramaphosa will be fired

He said he had not personally seen the SMS.

Cele told a gathering of shop stewards at a KwaZulu-Natal council meeting on Sunday that he had seen a text message that outlined plans to remove Ramaphosa‚ EWN reported.

Ramaphosa is one of the front-runners in the ANC leadership race.

Cele said the aim of the anti-Ramaphosa plot was to stop the elective conference from going ahead in December and to delay it to 2018. He warned that there could be an escalation of the current political assassinations that have predominantly been taking place in the province.

Cele‚ a member of the ANC’s national executive committee‚ did not know who had circulated the message.

Ramaphosa’s image took a knock last week after allegations about extramarital affairs were circulated. He told Parliament last week that he would address these personal issues within a few days.

Since then reports of a looming Cabinet reshuffle have emerged. The Sunday Times reported that President Jacob Zuma may replace Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.