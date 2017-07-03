Politics

Branch members make up two-thirds of ANC policy conference delegates

03 July 2017 - 16:43 Genevieve Quintal
Delegates cheer at the African National Congress 5th National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto on June 30, 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED
Delegates cheer at the African National Congress 5th National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto on June 30, 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED

The ANC is hosting 3,733 people at its fifth national policy conference, 2,454 of whom come from its branches around the country.

Of the total number, 2,725 are made up of the 86-member national executive committee, the integrity committee (11 delegates), the leagues, ministers, their deputies and a number of guests.

KwaZulu-Natal, President Jacob Zuma’s home province, kept its top spot as the party’s biggest and most influential province, with 524 registered delegates.

According to the preliminary credentials list, 508 delegates were expected from the province but an extra 16 had registered.

In 2012, ahead of the ANC’s elective conference where Zuma was elected for a second term, ANC membership in KwaZulu-Natal soared by almost 100,000 new members.

At the time, provinces said to be supporters of the President, increased their numbers.

The second-biggest province at the 2017 policy conference being held in Nasrec, Soweto, is the Eastern Cape, with 398 delegates registered. A total of 432 delegates were expected.

Rumours at the conference were that Mpumalanga — led by David Mabuza, who is tipped to be nominated for the position of deputy president on the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slate — had overtaken the Eastern Cape.

However, according to the list, Mpumalanga was the third-biggest province, with 304 of the 305 delegates expected, registered.

Eastern Cape chairperson Phumulo Masualle, when asked about this, said "factually", his province was still the second biggest delegation at conference.

We will not be bullied, says ANC stalwart Frank Chikane

‘If they thought they could intimidate us into silence‚ they were wrong. We will not keep quiet. We have a role to play and we will play ...
Politics
5 hours ago

"I don’t think it really is a matter, it just reflects the state of the organisation presently, and if at any other time there is a province which reflects a better membership base, that should be accepted; there shouldn’t be any qualms about that," he said.

The Free State had 186 registered delegates; Limpopo 280; North West 251; Northern Cape 103 and Western Cape 144.

The Free State, like KwaZulu-Natal, had extra delegates registered compared with the 180 expected.

The ANC Youth League and the ANC Women’s League had almost double their expected delegation. Both leagues had expected 35 delegates each, but registered 64 each.

The leagues are strong allies of Zuma’s, and have both pronounced that they have endorsed Dlamini-Zuma to take over as president in December.

ANC’s top structure could grow to seven, but nine looks out of the question

Insiders say calls for a second deputy president have not gained traction, but the North West still hopes to get its proposals through
Politics
4 hours ago

ANC policy conference will lead to something wonderful, says Jacob Zuma

The president is full of praise for the quality of the debate — ‘particularly if you listen to the stalwarts and you listen to the youth. ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Chikane to Zuma: You can't intimidate us

'If they thought they could intimidate us into silence‚ they were wrong. We will not keep quiet'
Politics
6 hours ago

'Zuma is no zombie!' says furious son of the president

'Is this still part of freedom of speech? We believe that this is the worst form of abuse of democracy that many of our leaders fought so hard to ...
News
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa: Don't worry, 'bottoms-up' ANC conference will deliver unity

'The process of looking at polices has been a thorough ongoing one. There's been bottoms up rather than top-down'
Politics
11 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Chikane to Zuma: You can't intimidate us
Politics
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: The rise of the fake activist is ...
Politics
3.
Drop the phrase ‘white monopoly capital’, say ANC ...
Politics
4.
We already know what ‘radical economic ...
Politics
5.
Zuma-supporting premier league takes a knock
Politics

Related Articles

We already know what ‘radical economic transformation’ means, says Enoch ...
Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC policies under scrutiny
Politics

ANC to discuss proposal that its constitution spell out the role of its ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.