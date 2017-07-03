Branch members make up two-thirds of ANC policy conference delegates

The ANC is hosting 3,733 people at its fifth national policy conference, 2,454 of whom come from its branches around the country.

Of the total number, 2,725 are made up of the 86-member national executive committee, the integrity committee (11 delegates), the leagues, ministers, their deputies and a number of guests.

KwaZulu-Natal, President Jacob Zuma’s home province, kept its top spot as the party’s biggest and most influential province, with 524 registered delegates.

According to the preliminary credentials list, 508 delegates were expected from the province but an extra 16 had registered.