We already know what ‘radical economic transformation’ means, says Enoch Godongwana

The ANC will start discussions on its economic transformation document on Monday, which is set to stir heated debates.

The main issues of contestation are expected to be over land redistribution, mining, white monopoly capital and radical economic transformation.

The head of the party’s economic transformation subcommittee, Enoch Godongwana, said he did not want to pre-empt the debates. However, on radical economic transformation, he did say that this had been formulated at the 2012 conference in Mangaung, under radical socioeconomic transformation and democratic consolidation.

"These two are combined together and … we added two dimensions for the benefit of poor communities and social cohesion," he said on the sidelines of the conference.

Godongwana said President Jacob Zuma, in his state of the nation address, had established what radical economic transformation meant, and this was accepted by the ANC lekgotla.

"The question is, should we — in the light of the president having made an intervention in terms of definition — be spending our time in conference debating radical economic transformation’s definition, or should we be spending time on how to give effect to it?" he asked.

The head of the ANC’s subcommittee on organisational renewal, Fikile Mbalula, said the commissions starting on Monday would give expression to what "radical" meant in terms of economic transformation.

"The strategy and tactics are very clear, the job must be done by our branches and all of us in this conference to say what is radical in the outlook of the ANC, on the issues of land, of monopolies in relation to mining, manufacturing, service, the economy and all of that.

"So whoever the monopolies [are], we must have a clear agenda in terms of what we want to do," he said.

Provinces are divided on a number of issues going into these discussions.

The weekend was spent focused on organisational renewal, and strategy and tactics.

Strategy and tactics committee head Nathi Mthethwa is expected to brief media at 11am on discussions about this document.

Talks at the weekend included the hard-hitting diagnostics report delivered by ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

There was some controversy surrounding the report, with some provinces and leagues — seen to be close allies of Zuma — disagreeing with the contents, especially the parts focused on issues surrounding the president.

Free State chairman Ace Magashule, one of Zuma’s backers, said there were "no different ideas".

"The biggest thing is that we should address some of our shortcomings, challenges, the bumpy times we have gone through.

"We need to give confidence to the people of SA that we are still the same organisation which freed them from oppression," he said.

Eastern Cape chairman Phumulo Masualle said the ANC had to administer itself, at times even bitter truths.

"Look, figuratively, I can say when you are sick and you go to the doctor, the doctor prescribes the medicine. You don’t choose [and say] I’m not going to drink this one it’s not tasting good, you take the medication so as to get well," he said.