POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC policies under scrutiny
On Tuesday, the ANC will report back on the results of various commissions, setting the tone for resolutions that will be taken to the December national congress for adoption
The ANC policy conference will again hog the headlines this week, as the governing party continues speaking on its attempts to heal internal divisions and on ways to boost growth and transformation.
At the weekend, provinces supporting President Jacob Zuma, also known as the Premier League, suffered a setback when they failed to prevent the tabling of a report by secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.
The report warned that public confidence in the ANC was being eroded by a constant stream of reports over the alleged corrupt relationships between politicians and the Gupta family.
The conference will resume on Monday with Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel addressing a business breakfast of the Progressive Business Forum.
Both ANC economic cluster head Enoch Godongwana and leader of the social cluster Lindiwe Sisulu are expected to address the media on progress made in implementing the National Development Plan.
Parliament is in recess until early August, hence there will be no sittings.
On Tuesday, the ANC will report back on the results of various commissions, setting the tone for resolutions that will be taken to the December national congress for adoption.
On Wednesday, South African Communist Party deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin will discuss state capture
Zuma is scheduled to close the conference on Wednesday, with reaction to the events of the previous six days likely to continue for the rest of the week.
On Monday, freight and logistics company Transnet will release its financial results for the year ended-March 31. It is among state-owned enterprises at the centre of allegations of state capture.
On Tuesday, the Free Market Foundation will hold a media briefing on the proposed Financial Sector Regulation bill. The foundation has criticised the bill, saying it will undermine transformation, particularly for emerging black financial service providers.
On Wednesday, South African Communist Party deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin will discuss state capture at an event organised by the Press Council of SA in Cape Town.
Please login or register to comment.