Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC policies under scrutiny

On Tuesday, the ANC will report back on the results of various commissions, setting the tone for resolutions that will be taken to the December national congress for adoption

03 July 2017 - 05:53 Karl Gernetzky
Gwede Mantashe. REUTERS
Gwede Mantashe. REUTERS

The ANC policy conference will again hog the headlines this week, as the governing party continues speaking on its attempts to heal internal divisions and on ways to boost growth and transformation.

At the weekend, provinces supporting President Jacob Zuma, also known as the Premier League, suffered a setback when they failed to prevent the tabling of a report by secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

The report warned that public confidence in the ANC was being eroded by a constant stream of reports over the alleged corrupt relationships between politicians and the Gupta family.

The conference will resume on Monday with Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel addressing a business breakfast of the Progressive Business Forum.

Both ANC economic cluster head Enoch Godongwana and leader of the social cluster Lindiwe Sisulu are expected to address the media on progress made in implementing the National Development Plan.

Parliament is in recess until early August, hence there will be no sittings.

On Tuesday, the ANC will report back on the results of various commissions, setting the tone for resolutions that will be taken to the December national congress for adoption.

On Wednesday, South African Communist Party deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin will discuss state capture

Zuma is scheduled to close the conference on Wednesday, with reaction to the events of the previous six days likely to continue for the rest of the week.

On Monday, freight and logistics company Transnet will release its financial results for the year ended-March 31. It is among state-owned enterprises at the centre of allegations of state capture.

On Tuesday, the Free Market Foundation will hold a media briefing on the proposed Financial Sector Regulation bill. The foundation has criticised the bill, saying it will undermine transformation, particularly for emerging black financial service providers.

On Wednesday, South African Communist Party deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin will discuss state capture at an event organised by the Press Council of SA in Cape Town.

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Beware of politicians bearing policy fixes

Even if the ANC is voted out of power in two years, the consequences of what is decided now will be with us for years to come
Opinion
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma's speech to the ANC — Now with little yellow Post-its

President Jacob Zuma addresses delegates at the ANC's fifth national policy conference in Soweto
Politics
2 days ago

Zuma-supporting premier league takes a knock

League members failed to prevent delivery of a damning organisational report by secretary general Gwede Mantashe
Politics
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zuma-supporting premier league takes a knock
Politics
2.
Mantashe’s diagnostics report should be used to ...
Politics
3.
Why are so many of the ANC’s councillors in Cape ...
Politics
4.
Polokwane to Nasrec - 10 years of President Jacob ...
Politics
5.
No decision from Mbete on whether no confidence ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.