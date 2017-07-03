POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC policies under scrutiny

The report warned that public confidence in the ANC was being eroded by a constant stream of reports over the alleged corrupt relationships between politicians and the Gupta family.

The conference will resume on Monday with Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel addressing a business breakfast of the Progressive Business Forum.

Both ANC economic cluster head Enoch Godongwana and leader of the social cluster Lindiwe Sisulu are expected to address the media on progress made in implementing the National Development Plan.

Parliament is in recess until early August, hence there will be no sittings.

On Tuesday, the ANC will report back on the results of various commissions, setting the tone for resolutions that will be taken to the December national congress for adoption.