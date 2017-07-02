ANC to discuss proposal that its constitution spell out the role of its parliamentary caucus
The ANC is due to discuss a proposal to spell out the duties and responsibilities of its Parliamentary caucus in the party’s constitution.
The ANC caucus has come under the spotlight with a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma looming. This comes as many are urging them to vote with their conscience.
However, the party has made it clear that MPs are in Parliament on account of the ANC, and that they should stick to the party line and not vote its president out.
The issue of whether MPs are accountable to their respective parties or to voters appears to have split opinion in the party.
In an interview with the Daily Maverick earlier this year, former president Kgalema Motlanthe raised the point that ANC members who face disciplinary procedures have to receive notice stipulating the charges in accordance with the acts of misconduct set out in Rule 25 of the country’s constitution. He said there is no ANC policy on this issue or acts of misconduct.
But now the ANC appears intent on leaving nothing to chance.
Fikile Mbalula, chairman of the national executive subcommittee for organisational development, said during a press briefing on Sunday following his report on organisational renewal and design, that there is a proposal for the parliamentary caucus to "find expression in the constitution of the ANC" even if it does not have power to make decisions.
Mbalula said the ANC’s position as centre of power in the ruling tripartite alliance must be reaffirmed.
He said discipline with relation to MPs is very clear, emphasising that they take their mandate from the NEC. "We will not withdraw our president from parliament," Mbalula said.
By way of an example, he referred to the DA as an example, saying its rules are clear when members do not tow the party line.
"If you don’t follow their mandate, you get expelled," Mbalula said.
He said disciplinary procedures would have to be followed by those who are seen to follow their consciences.
Mbalula said it was "political suicide" for someone to vote with the opposition.
