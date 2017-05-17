Deadline set for Sylvia Lucas to fix Northern Cape reshuffle

The ANC in the Northern Cape has given Premier Sylvia Lucas until Friday to reverse her cabinet reshuffle in which she axed supporters of newly elected chairman Zamani Saul.

But the premier was adamant on Tuesday that she would not reverse her decision, pitting the party in the province against its own deployees in the administration.

Lucas reshuffled her provincial cabinet on the eve of the provincial conference, which took place last week. She had been widely expected to challenge Saul, the former provincial secretary, for the chairmanship, only to decline nomination at the last minute.

Saul and the newly elected officials in the province met on Tuesday to take stock after the conference, which had divided the province. The officials also met their allies in the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the SACP.

"The meeting with the alliance partners was followed by a meeting with the premier. We agreed with the premier that the reshuffling was not done in accordance with the internal organisational requirements," said newly elected provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga.