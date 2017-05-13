Politics

ANC Northern Cape elects Zamani Paul as chairman

The former provincial secretary was elected unopposed after his opponent declined nomination for the post

13 May 2017 - 12:24 Natasha Marrian
New Northern Cape ANC chairman Zamani Saul, who is said to be aligned to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Zamani Saul is the newly elected Northern Cape provincial chairman.

The former provincial secretary was elected unopposed after his opponent, Premier and provincial ANC treasurer Sylvia Lucas declined nomination for the post.

Saul had long been the front-runner in the race, but attempts were made by Lucas and her backers to sway the race in their favour this week. This included her far-reaching Cabinet reshuffle on the eve of the conference.

On Friday afternoon, Lucas declined nomination for the post after the credentials of the conference – which her supporters had hoped to challenge – was adopted.

Her supporters maintained on Thursday that there were irregularities in constituting the conference and that they would petition the ANC NEC in a bid to overturn the outcomes of the conference.

While the ANC in the Northern Cape will bring among the party’s smallest delegations to its national conference in December, the election bolsters deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for the Presidency.

Deshi Ngxanga was elected provincial secretary and Bentley Vass as Saul’s deputy. Maruping Lekwene is the new deputy secretary, while Fufe Makatong was elected treasurer.

