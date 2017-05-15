Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
ANC in Northern Cape gives nod to Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa has been endorsed by ANC alliance partner Cosatu, but the Northern Cape is the first party structure to come out in his support

15 May 2017 - 05:03 Natasha Marrian
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa received his first endorsement at the weekend from an ANC structure to lead the party after its December national conference.

The ANC in the Northern Cape, among the party’s smallest provinces numerically, resolved at its conference in Colesberg over the past four days that Ramaphosa as party deputy president should succeed President Jacob Zuma.

The Northern Cape conference was marred by allegations about manipulation of nomination processes, resulting in it being postponed twice.

A last-minute provincial cabinet reshuffle by Premier Sylvia Lucas, who was vying for the chairmanship, also cast a cloud over the gathering.

She opted to decline nomination for the post at the last minute, resulting in the unopposed election as provincial chairman of former provincial secretary Zamani Saul, who backs Ramaphosa for president.

In his closing remarks on Sunday, Saul said that since 1967, all presidents of the ANC, "without exception", had been deputy presidents first, as Ramaphosa was now.

Saul admitted the political atmosphere in the province had become "polluted" in the run-up to the conference. Lucas is backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for party president.

Saul warned those who disagreed with the outcome of the conference that if they did not abide by its decisions, they were defining themselves outside
the organisation.

"As soon as the conference settles a dispute through a resolution or elections, the decision binds every member of the ANC, even those members that strongly held a different view," Saul said.

Lucas’s supporters had warned that they would petition the ANC’s national executive committee to have the conference overturned and might even go to court.

Saul also indicated in his address that the newly elected provincial executive committee would deal urgently with Lucas’s failure to consult members over her cabinet reshuffle.

"All ANC deployees must account [to] and derive their mandates from the ANC.

"It is wrong for any ANC deployee to take action with huge implications to the province without consultation with the ANC," he said.

