ANC in Northern Cape gives nod to Ramaphosa

She opted to decline nomination for the post at the last minute, resulting in the unopposed election as provincial chairman of former provincial secretary Zamani Saul, who backs Ramaphosa for president.

In his closing remarks on Sunday, Saul said that since 1967, all presidents of the ANC, "without exception", had been deputy presidents first, as Ramaphosa was now.

Saul admitted the political atmosphere in the province had become "polluted" in the run-up to the conference. Lucas is backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for party president.

Saul warned those who disagreed with the outcome of the conference that if they did not abide by its decisions, they were defining themselves outside

the organisation.

"As soon as the conference settles a dispute through a resolution or elections, the decision binds every member of the ANC, even those members that strongly held a different view," Saul said.

Lucas’s supporters had warned that they would petition the ANC’s national executive committee to have the conference overturned and might even go to court.

Saul also indicated in his address that the newly elected provincial executive committee would deal urgently with Lucas’s failure to consult members over her cabinet reshuffle.

"All ANC deployees must account [to] and derive their mandates from the ANC.

"It is wrong for any ANC deployee to take action with huge implications to the province without consultation with the ANC," he said.