ANC in crisis mode as it calls on provincial heads

Mabuza, Free State chairman Ace Magashule, North West chairman Supra Mahumapelo and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala have long been regarded as the "Premier League", Zuma’s key backers.

The Limpopo province is split, as is the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and the Northern Cape. The leadership in the Western Cape are seen as anti-Zuma.

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa confirmed the extension of the NWC meeting and its shifting to Tuesday. He also confirmed that Zuma met the party’s integrity commission, tasked with upholding the integrity and public image of the party, on Monday. Members of the commission have in the past called on him to resign.

Also on Monday, the ANC’s top six officials met for the first time since party deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize openly disagreed with Zuma on the reshuffle.

"It’s been the most difficult days for the ANC, it has been the most difficult days for the country as well," said Kodwa.

Zuma removed Gordhan and Jonas using a bogus intelligence report to justify the move to ANC officials. While Zuma’s opponents say his reasoning for the reshuffle was flawed, his allies told Business Day that the removal of Gordhan had "neutralised" both Ramaphosa and the president’s opponents in the South African Communist Party (SACP) ahead of the ANC’s December elective conference.

The SACP on Monday reiterated its call for Zuma to resign. Its politburo called on the president to step down on Friday. Deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin said the party held an extended meeting on Monday, which included most of its central committee, where this view was reinforced.

Cosatu is expected to publicly call on Zuma to resign after a meeting of its central executive committee on Monday.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on the ANC from the outside too. A massive day of action against Zuma is planned for next week Wednesday, which transcends party politics and affiliation to show that the country is in crisis and the ANC needs to act.

A meeting of opposition parties, representing about 6-million voters, agreed that it was time to put differences aside and the country first, failing which "there might not be a SA" by the time they all contest for power in the 2019 election.

The move next week is expected to illustrate the extent to which public sentiment has shifted against the ANC due to the reshuffle.

EFF chairman Dali Mpofu said the country had to unite inside and outside Parliament.

"We have to show that we are now in crisis and that the only way out of it is to unite," he said.

The DA, EFF and United Democratic Movement have asked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to call a special sitting so that a motion of no confidence can be debated and voted on as soon as possible.

The DA will also be approaching the high court in a bid to have Zuma’s decision to reshuffle his Cabinet reviewed.