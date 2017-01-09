The Congress of the People (COPE) on Monday said that it is "ironic" that Jacob Zuma used the ANC’s 105th anniversary statement to call for unity when he "is the very man who divides the party".

COPE’s Dennis Bloem noted that it was "during his term as ANC president that the party had two breakaways" — his party and the EFF — and said there was the "possibility of the party having a third breakaway party lurking in the horizon".

"Its alliance partner‚ Cosatu‚ also split in the middle under Zuma‚" he said of the trade union federation.

Bloem also took aim at Zuma’s invoking of late ANC president OR Tambo at the Orlando Stadium celebrations on Sunday‚ saying: "The old man must be turning in his grave as he is grossly misrepresented.

"Zuma’s actions are a far cry from those of Mr Oliver Tambo.

"The majority of the country knows that he‚ Zuma‚ does not have the moral authority to talk about Tambo."

He said Zuma’s "statement was empty with rehashed content" and "was full of the old rhetoric about the history of the ANC".

"As a governing party‚ it gave no direction for the future of this country — this clearly exposing the ANC as a party which lost its direction. Instead‚ the speech was dominated by calls for unity in the ranks of the ANC and the alliance — this as a sign that there are big divisions within the ANC and with its alliance."

